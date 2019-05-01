ГлавнаяНовости

Рюдигер успешно перенес операцию на колене

01 мая 2019, 15:58

Защитник «Челси» Антонио Рюдигер сообщил, что успешно перенес операцию на колене.

Очень жаль, что я не смогу помочь своей команде в оставшихся играх сезона. Однако операция на колене прошла успешно, и я настроен позитивно. Спасибо за ваши сообщения и пожелания.

Bayern Best
Bayern Best
   190 / 954
01 мая в 19:16
Здоровье Руди!
kotmyshka
kotmyshka
   122 / 954
01 мая в 16:49
здоровья
