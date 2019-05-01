Рюдигер успешно перенес операцию на колене

Защитник «Челси» Антонио Рюдигер сообщил, что успешно перенес операцию на колене.
Очень жаль, что я не смогу помочь своей команде в оставшихся играх сезона. Однако операция на колене прошла успешно, и я настроен позитивно. Спасибо за ваши сообщения и пожелания.
What a pity I won't be able to help my team during the last games of the season. But my knee surgery went well and I'm already positive again 💪🏾 Thanks for all your messages and comments. And special thanks to the efforts of Professor Mariani and his team! #AlwaysBelieve #Hustle pic.twitter.com/UiKvozndUw— Antonio Rüdiger (@ToniRuediger) 30 апреля 2019 г.