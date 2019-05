Saying goodbye to the fans at Allianz Arena yesterday was so incredibly hard 😢🙏🏼 But one thing I know for sure: I will carry you in my heart wherever I go ❤⚪🙌🏼 #MIASANMIA @FCBayern



📸 Finn Clausen / Nadine Bauer pic.twitter.com/gWj5m9VxgP