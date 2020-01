Seven players have provided 90+ assists in the Premier League:



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Ryan Giggs (172)

🇪🇸 Cesc Fabregas (111)

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Wayne Rooney (103)

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Frank Lampard (102)

🇳🇱 Dennis Bergkamp (94)

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Steven Gerrard (92)

🇪🇸 David Silva (90)



El Mago working his magic once again. 🎩 pic.twitter.com/vH8TrzBNTG