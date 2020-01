Armenian National team captain and @OfficialASRoma midfielder @HenrikhMkh named Armenian player of the year. 🥇🔝👍



This is the 9th time Henrikh Mkhitaryan has won this prize.



The details of the voting

➡️https://t.co/nHuByWa6zJ#Micki #Heno #Armenia #Mkhitaryan pic.twitter.com/CqcFxtMqrY