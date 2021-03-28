Модрич расплакался на командном ужине хорватской сборной

Вчера установил рекорд по количеству матчей за сборную Хорватии.

Футболист был растроган, когда его поздравляли партнеры по сборной, поэтому не стал скрывать своих эмоций.

You're going to love this video: freshly crowned as Croatian most capped player, @lukamodric10 shows his deepest emotions, with his teammates giving him standing ovation after watching the highlight reel of Luka's amazing international career. Pure passion. #Family pic.twitter.com/YVLt1mxNsb