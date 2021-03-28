ГлавнаяНовости

Модрич расплакался на командном ужине хорватской сборной

28 марта 2021, 10:25
ХорватияЛоготип футбольный клуб Хорватия1 : 0Логотип футбольный клуб КипрКипрМатч завершен

Вчера Лука Модрич установил рекорд по количеству матчей за сборную Хорватии.

Футболист был растроган, когда его поздравляли партнеры по сборной, поэтому не стал скрывать своих эмоций.

Все новости
Шварц привился российской вакциной «Спутник V»
02 апреля Комментарии3
«Бавария» опубликовала 35 лучших сэйвов Нойера в честь 35-летия голкипера
27 марта ВидеоКомментарии10
Лапорта встретился с Фати. Глава «Барсы» поддержал травмированного игрока
27 марта Комментарии2
«Гамбург» пожелал удачи возглавившему ЦСКА Оличу
23 марта Комментарии11
«Фиорентина» поздравила Кокорина с днём рождения
19 марта Комментарии13
ЦСКА поддержал своего бывшего игрока Гонсалеса, который перенёс инфаркт
12 марта ФотоКомментарии7
Обсудить
Сортировать
Все комментарии
Слайш
Слайш
28 марта в 13:53
Трудяга, каких поискать.. Легенда Реала и Хорватии, ничего кроме уважения к этому парню..
Союзник противников
Союзник противников
28 марта в 11:21
Ну и ладно.Не от боли же!
Байкал-38.
Байкал-38.
28 марта в 11:05
Трогательная сцена и ничего постыдного в этом нет!
Модрич красава!!!
Ironigor
Ironigor
28 марта в 10:48
Модрич боец на поле !!! Заслуживает уважения!!!
STVA 1
STVA 1
28 марта в 10:34
Бывает и такое
Авторизуйтесь, чтобы оставить свой комментарий
Отправить
 
Rambler's Top100