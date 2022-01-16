Модрич — самый возрастной автор гола в Суперкубке Испании с 2010 года

Полузащитник «Реала» отметился забитым голом в финальном матче Суперкубка Испании против «Атлетика» Бильбао.

Таким образом, хорват стал самым возрастным автором гола в рамках Суперкубка Испании с 2010 года (36 лет и 129 дней).

1 — @realmadriden's @lukamodric10 has become in the oldest player to score in the Spanish Supercopa (36y 129d) since, at least, 2010, scoring his second goal in the competition after the one against Valencia in the semi-finals in 2020 (9 games played). Experience. pic.twitter.com/67Ij9PY6by