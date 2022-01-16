ГлавнаяНовостиСтатистика

Модрич — самый возрастной автор гола в Суперкубке Испании с 2010 года

вчера, 22:36
РеалЛоготип футбольный клуб Реал (Мадрид)2 : 0Логотип футбольный клуб Атлетик (Бильбао)АтлетикМатч завершен

Полузащитник «Реала» Лука Модрич отметился забитым голом в финальном матче Суперкубка Испании против «Атлетика» Бильбао.

Таким образом, хорват стал самым возрастным автором гола в рамках Суперкубка Испании с 2010 года (36 лет и 129 дней).

Loko57
Loko57
вчера в 23:09
Ну не даром же имеет "Золотой мяч"!
Bensurr
Bensurr
вчера в 23:04
Хороший футболист.
Duda Gigolaev Osetin
Duda Gigolaev Osetin
вчера в 22:47
Что только не считают. Модрич отличный футболист, это известно и без этого.
Cat01
Cat01
вчера в 22:39
Так держать!!?
Cat01
Cat01
вчера в 22:38
Так жерн
