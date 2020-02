Агуэро в 7-й раз признан лучшим игроком месяца в АПЛ. Это абсолютный рекорд

SEVEN SERGIO! @aguerosergiokun has won a record seven @premierleague Player of the Month awards!



🏆 October 2013

🏆 November 2014

🏆 January 2016

🏆 April 2016

🏆 January 2018

🏆 February 2019

🏆 January 2020



The King!



🔵 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/4e0fLUqsc2