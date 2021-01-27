Игало покинул «Манчестер Юнайтед»

«Манчестер Юнайтед» объявил об уходе нападающего .

Английский клуб не стал продлевать арендное соглашение. Игало вернулся в китайский клуб «Шанхай Шэньхуа».

