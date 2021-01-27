ГлавнаяНовости

Игало покинул «Манчестер Юнайтед»

27 января 2021, 16:00

«Манчестер Юнайтед» объявил об уходе нападающего Одиона Игало.

Английский клуб не стал продлевать арендное соглашение. Игало вернулся в китайский клуб «Шанхай Шэньхуа».

Duda Gigolaev Osetin
Duda Gigolaev Osetin
27 января в 21:53
Человек очень старался и будь он моложе, его надо было оставлять. Спасибо за всё, Одион.
hoper
hoper
27 января в 20:30
По мне так лучше Марсиаля продали ,а Игало был бы полезнее
Владимир Ушаков
Владимир Ушаков
27 января в 18:38
Спасибо за голы. Он болельщик МЮ и писал что рад оказаться в клубе, да всего год, но это того стоило и он пошел на понижение зарплаты ради этого, что вызывает уважение. Может в МЛС еще поиграет.
shlifen
shlifen
27 января в 16:59
В своё время, Игало был весьма полезен МЮ и свою стоимость аренды точно окупил. Забил несколько важных голов, и точно всегда выкладывался на поле и работал на команду - в отличии от многих молодых игроков, Игало ценил возможность поиграть за топ-клуб. Просто с приходом в команду Кавани, Одиону уже банально не находится места даже для выхода на замену... Думаю в Китае он тоже не надолго, особенно из-за изменившегося в лиге лимита. Но мог бы ещё вполне пару лет "попылить" в МЛС...
ОРЛОВЕЦ
ОРЛОВЕЦ
27 января в 16:13
Ребята, вы вчера уже выложили эту новость
R0100V
R0100V
27 января в 16:05
Чистокровный китаец поехал на родину предков ))
