Игало покинул «Манчестер Юнайтед»

«Манчестер Юнайтед» объявил об уходе нападающего Одиона Игало.
Английский клуб не стал продлевать арендное соглашение. Игало вернулся в китайский клуб «Шанхай Шэньхуа».
❤️ @IghaloJude lived his boyhood dream.— Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 27, 2021
He pulled on the famous red shirt. He scored at in front of a packed Old Trafford. He was the first Nigerian to represent the club.
Nothing will ever change that.
Thank you and good luck, Odion — you'll always be a Red 🔴 pic.twitter.com/FOyMAde2VE