Soccer.ru
ГлавнаяНовостиЗаграница: трансферные слухиАнглия. Премьер-Лига 2015/2016

Венгер выбирает между Кокориным и Нолито

06 октября 2015, 17:18

 Зимой Арсен Венгер планирует усилить нападение своей команды. Сообщается, что «Арсенал» выбирает между Александром Кокориным из «Динамо», которым «канониры» интересовались летом, и Нолито из «Сельты».

Все новости
Слухи«Борнмут» подпишет голкипера «Барселоны»
Сегодня, 07:00
СлухиОбамеянг может перейти в «Челси»
Сегодня, 06:49
СлухиОскар может перейти во «Фламенго»
Вчера, 22:16
Слухи«Челси» договорился о переходе Кукурельи
Вчера, 22:00
Тен Хаг может уничтожить атмосферу в раздевалке. Взялся перестраивать МЮ, но начать стоит с решения конфликтов
Вчера, 18:54Максим Тарасов в блоге Командный духКомментарии12
Слухи«Монца» хочет подписать Икарди
Вчера, 17:35
Сортировать
Все комментарии
gearringscheap
gearringscheap
23 июля 2016 в 19:39
[b][url=http://www.wholesalejewelryeshop.com/]links of london outlet store[/url][/b]
[b][url=http://www.wholesalejewelryeshop.com/]Cheap Links Of London Jewelry Wholesale[/url][/b]
Links London Discount
links of london silver
Links of London Sale Online

Links of London Flutter and wow Necklace in gold - $62.40 : links of london, wholesalejewelryeshop.com
























language:

  

  

  

  

  

  

  

  

  

  

  

  

  

  

  













Welcome!
Sign In
or Register



Your cart is empty



























 

Home
Bracelets
Friendship
Necklaces
Sweetie


 

















Currencies

US Dollar
Euro
GB Pound
Canadian Dollar
Australian Dollar
Jappen Yen
Norske Krone
Swedish Krone
Danish Krone
CNY





Categories

Links of London Bangles
Links of London Bracelets
Links of London Chains
Links of London Charms
Links of London Earrings
Links of London Friendship
Links of London Key rings
Links of London Letter
Links of London Necklaces
Links of London Packages
Links of London Rings
Links of London Sweetie




Featured -   [more]
Links of London Karma Sandal Charm$70.40  $38.40Save: 45% offLinks of London Statue of Liberty charm$73.60  $39.40Save: 46% offLinks of London Butterfly charm in green color$73.60  $38.40Save: 48% off




Home :: 
Links of London Necklaces :: 
Links of London Flutter and wow Necklace in gold































.jqzoom{

float:left;

position:relative;

padding:0px;

cursor:pointer;
width:301px;
height:300px;
}































Links of London Flutter and wow Necklace in gold


$140.80  $62.40Save: 56% off












Add to Cart:











Description




Product Description: Links of London flutter and wow Necklace in gold colour The shining pendant can be wear in different way for you can change length. It can be both formal and casual.You can also chose other charms for personalise your necklace.Girth:43~47cm,Pendant:1.7*1.4cm
Brand StoryLinks of London was founded in 1990, the company was founded in the background was started by a pair of fish cufflinks orders. A local restaurant for the long-term customers make one pair of sterling silver cufflinks with fish as a gift, designed to attract the famous London department store Harvey Nichols, and ordered the entire series, Links of London thus born.
















Related Products




Links of London Rogue Tusk Necklace



Links of London Raindance 18ct Gold Pendants



Links of London Flutter and wow Necklace in gold



Links of London Starfish Charm Necklace


















































Home
   Shipping
   Wholesale
   Order Tracking
   Coupons
   Payment Methods
   Contact Us






Links of London Bangles   
Links of London Bracelets   
Links of London Charms   
Links of London Earrings   
Links of London Friendship  





Copyright © 2012-2014 All Rights Reserved.















links of london outlet store
Cheap Links Of London Jewelry Wholesale
ТОС
ТОС ответ Sully (комментарий удален) (раскрыть)
08 октября 2015 в 23:58
да уж,даже не скрывают,везде вместе и в обнимку....
миру мир ивану пузыр
миру мир ивану пузыр
07 октября 2015 в 17:52
Да что вы знаете ,про трудность выбора?? ((c)
spartacus333
spartacus333 ответ tamerlan71 (раскрыть)
07 октября 2015 в 16:32
венгера ли предпочтения? скорее самого кокорина.
spartacus333
spartacus333 ответ ESPANOL (раскрыть)
07 октября 2015 в 16:29
браво. тонкая шутка
spartacus333
spartacus333
07 октября 2015 в 16:27
либо это утка агентская через прессу либо венгер с ума сошел окончательно. где нолито и где кокорин. небо и земля. да о каком тут выборе можно говорить. несерьезно.
nahan
nahan
07 октября 2015 в 13:29
Он еще во снах Аршавина с его чипсами видит, так что Кокорин вряд ли там будет...
Die Roten
Die Roten
07 октября 2015 в 11:55
а венгер вообще в курсе??))
Die Roten
Die Roten
07 октября 2015 в 11:53
это шутка??)
Linxform
Linxform ответ karnager (раскрыть)
07 октября 2015 в 09:50
Видимо через Усманова продвигают )
Freche
Freche
07 октября 2015 в 09:39
Я вижу, про Кокорина уже всё сказали! :)))
Нолито тоже не вариант для Арсенала. Арсеналу нужен центральный нападающий. Нолито играет с левого фланга атаки, на роль чистого напа он даже в Сельте не тянет. Хотя сейчас, конечно, вся игра los celestos на нём держится.
К тому же Нолито при всех его талантах, далеко не самый стабильный игрок. Я давно за Сельтой слежу, провальных матчей у него тоже много. Поэтому я сомневаюсь, что Нолито сможет заиграть в топ-клубе АПЛ.
P.S. И вообще, жаба давит лучшего игрока Сельты отдавать! :)))
Linxform
Linxform
07 октября 2015 в 09:33
Летят утки, летят утки и два гуся.......
ESPANOL
ESPANOL
07 октября 2015 в 09:17
Будет зависеть от того, сколько Кокорин заплатит Арсеналу, чтобы его взяли.
Ахад
Ахад
07 октября 2015 в 09:07
для покера в первом и единственном матче...а ля аршавин:)
Galaxy real way
Galaxy real way
07 октября 2015 в 08:49, ред.
Соккеру нужно создать новый раздел новостных лент под именем Ногомячъ и там добавить такие новости. А так не знаешь как на такое отреагировать.
REDWHITE_
REDWHITE_
07 октября 2015 в 08:31
Врач цска Шагабутдин Керимов рассказал о травме полузащитника команды Бибраса Натхо, который был заменён в ходе матча 11-го тура Премьер-Лиги с московским «Динамо» (2:0). Медики поставили диагноз: закрытая черепно-мозговая травма, сотрясение мозга и ушиблено-сквозная рана верхней губы. Хавбеку наложили более 10 швов.
kikule
kikule
07 октября 2015 в 08:22
я бы на его месте кокорина взял,чем хохла,споит всю команду
fr3nd
fr3nd ответ karkon (раскрыть)
07 октября 2015 в 08:19
хоть куда-нибудь, пусть даже в арсенал. вот чего уж, а арсеналу этого не пожелаю
REDWHITE_
REDWHITE_
07 октября 2015 в 08:14
А Венгер слышал о Кокорине????
karnager
karnager
07 октября 2015 в 07:55
Такое ощущение, что после неудач Павлюченко, погребняка, Жиркова и Аршавина у наших руководителей остался выход только на бедного венгера и арсенал, вот и льют ему там на уши - возьми его!

Кто же такой со связями - может директор рединга?)
РусФут
РусФут
07 октября 2015 в 07:17, ред.
Только Арсенал, только Кокорин!!!)) а там чем "черт" не шутит-мож и заиграет...на сезон))
Casey Ryback
Casey Ryback
07 октября 2015 в 06:47
В Англии пашут как быки, чего наши делать не умеют, потому и обламываются постоянно..
sir_Alex
sir_Alex
07 октября 2015 в 06:47
Конечно, Кокорин!
Caniggia
Caniggia
07 октября 2015 в 06:10
Если действительно появится такая возможность, то надо уходить не думая. И удачи, конечно, хотя шансов закрепиться в Арсенале у Кокоши нет. Он не уровень Арсенала и даже повторить путь Шавы, сверкнув на время, не получиться - Кокоша значительно слабее Аршавина, когда тот был в форме. Просто потом, посидев в запасе, может перебраться в какой нибудь английский середняк, где у него появится шанс.
karkon
karkon
07 октября 2015 в 05:42, ред.
Видать Арсену кто-то нолил.

А если серьёзно без каламбуров,то удачи Александру,болельщики заждались его ухода.
sprint5
sprint5
07 октября 2015 в 05:30
Сельта на ходу а Динамо ?
Санчо Панса
Санчо Панса
07 октября 2015 в 04:34
Тут и думать долго не нужно канонирам! Конечно нужно подписать Нолито) Если конечно, его Барселона не заберет под свое крыло. А Кокорин еще сыроват для АПЛ и тем более для такого клуба как Арсенал!
tamerlan71
tamerlan71 ответ Dodge87 (раскрыть)
07 октября 2015 в 03:26
Когда он успел так вырасти, что РФПЛ перерос? Уже не в первый раз слышу о дурацких предпочтениях Венгера.
Dodge87
Dodge87
07 октября 2015 в 03:12
ну присутствие Нолито уже исключает возможность подписания кокорина...мне кажется кокорина в арсенал лоббирует Алишер Усманов,который является акционером клуба..все таки Лондон дорогой клуб и кокорин москву уже перерос..так что самое время поселятся в лондон
50лет за Динамо
50лет за Динамо
07 октября 2015 в 02:24
Лондонский «Арсенал» может усилиться нападающим московского «Динамо» Александром Кокориным в ближайшее зимнее трансферное окно,

По информации источника, наставник «канониров» Арсен Венгер намерен купить нападающего зимой и рассматривает россиянина в качестве одного из вариантов. Отмечается, что «Арсенал» пытался купить Кокорина в последний день минувшего летнего трансферного окна, но тогда сделка сорвалась.
Гость
Авторизуйтесь, чтобы оставить свой комментарий
Отправить
 