Венгер выбирает между Кокориным и Нолито

Зимой Арсен Венгер планирует усилить нападение своей команды. Сообщается, что «Арсенал» выбирает между Александром Кокориным из «Динамо», которым «канониры» интересовались летом, и Нолито из «Сельты».
Нолито тоже не вариант для Арсенала. Арсеналу нужен центральный нападающий. Нолито играет с левого фланга атаки, на роль чистого напа он даже в Сельте не тянет. Хотя сейчас, конечно, вся игра los celestos на нём держится.
К тому же Нолито при всех его талантах, далеко не самый стабильный игрок. Я давно за Сельтой слежу, провальных матчей у него тоже много. Поэтому я сомневаюсь, что Нолито сможет заиграть в топ-клубе АПЛ.
P.S. И вообще, жаба давит лучшего игрока Сельты отдавать! :)))
По информации источника, наставник «канониров» Арсен Венгер намерен купить нападающего зимой и рассматривает россиянина в качестве одного из вариантов. Отмечается, что «Арсенал» пытался купить Кокорина в последний день минувшего летнего трансферного окна, но тогда сделка сорвалась.
По информации источника, наставник «канониров» Арсен Венгер намерен купить нападающего зимой и рассматривает россиянина в качестве одного из вариантов. Отмечается, что «Арсенал» пытался купить Кокорина в последний день минувшего летнего трансферного окна, но тогда сделка сорвалась.