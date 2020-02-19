ГлавнаяНовости

Месси: «Для меня было честью получить награду лучшему спортсмену года»

сегодня, 10:15

Нападающий «Барселоны» Лионель Месси поблагодарил своих партнеров по команде после вручения ему премии «Спортсмен года», которую он разделил с чемпионом мира в «Формуле-1» Льюисом Хэмилтоном.

Для меня было настоящей честью получить награду лучшему спортсмену года. Эти индивидуальные награды невозможно получить без помощи и работы моих товарищей по команде, моей семьи, моих друзей и всех людей, которые следуют за мной. Большое спасибо всем им, а также Laureus.

 

Alex12357
Alex12357
сегодня в 11:29
Во сколько тебе обошлась эта покупка?Одни добиваются ,другие покупают!
Зидан 1972
Зидан 1972
сегодня в 10:29
даже он слово не говорит о заслуженных наградах, полученные награды за определённые суммы!
