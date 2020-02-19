Месси: «Для меня было честью получить награду лучшему спортсмену года»

Нападающий «Барселоны» Лионель Месси поблагодарил своих партнеров по команде после вручения ему премии «Спортсмен года», которую он разделил с чемпионом мира в «Формуле-1» Льюисом Хэмилтоном.
Для меня было настоящей честью получить награду лучшему спортсмену года. Эти индивидуальные награды невозможно получить без помощи и работы моих товарищей по команде, моей семьи, моих друзей и всех людей, которые следуют за мной. Большое спасибо всем им, а также Laureus.
Fue un verdadero honor recibir el premio Laureus al Mejor Deportista del Año. Estos premios individuales son imposibles de conseguir sin la ayuda y el trabajo de mis compañeros de equipo, mi familia, mis amigos y toda la gente que me sigue. ¡Muchas gracias a todos ellos y también a la Laureus Academy! ___ It was a real honour to receive the Laureus Sportsman of the Year award. These individual distinctions would be impossible without the help and hard work of my teammates, family, friends and everyone who follows me. Many thanks to all of them and also to the Laureus Academy! @laureussport #Laureus20 #SportUnitesUs