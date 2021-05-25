ГлавнаяНовостиКонтрактыИталия. Серия А 2020/2021

Данило покинул «Болонью»

25 мая 2021, 13:46

Пресс-служба «Болоньи» сообщает, что 37-летний защитник Данило покидает команду.

Клуб не стал продлевать контракт с ветераном.

Данило выступал за «Болонью» с 2018 года.

Все новости
Президент «Лацио»: «Индзаги передумал подписывать новый контракт утром»
Вчера, 23:56 Комментарии3
СлухиНи один клуб не готов сделать Рамосу предложение лучше, чем «Реал»
Вчера, 22:03 Комментарии5
Агент Сильянова: «Продление контракта с „Локо“ на 5 лет — это хороший шаг»
Вчера, 21:40 Комментарии1
Слухи«Барселона» предложила Месси контракт на 10 лет
Вчера, 19:20 Комментарии39
Официально«Локомотив» продлил контракт с защитником Сильяновым
Вчера, 17:33 ФотоКомментарии1
ОфициальноУилшир покинул «Борнмут»
Вчера, 14:03 Комментарии3
Обсудить
Все комментарии
Ангел неБесГрешен
Ангел неБесГрешен
25 мая в 13:46
Это большая потеря...
Авторизуйтесь, чтобы оставить свой комментарий
Отправить
 
Rambler's Top100