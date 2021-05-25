Данило покинул «Болонью»

Пресс-служба «Болоньи» сообщает, что 37-летний защитник Данило покидает команду.
Клуб не стал продлевать контракт с ветераном.
After 102 appearances and three goals for Bologna, #Danilo's adventure with the Rossoblù has come to an end.— Bologna FC 1909 (@BolognaFC1909en) May 25, 2021
We want to thank him for his professionalism and love for our colours, which he has demonstrated throughout his time here.
Obrigado, Dani ❤️💙#WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/psJNtqGiCS
Данило выступал за «Болонью» с 2018 года.