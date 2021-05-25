Данило покинул «Болонью»

Пресс-служба «Болоньи» сообщает, что 37-летний защитник Данило покидает команду.

Клуб не стал продлевать контракт с ветераном.

After 102 appearances and three goals for Bologna, #Danilo's adventure with the Rossoblù has come to an end.



We want to thank him for his professionalism and love for our colours, which he has demonstrated throughout his time here.



Obrigado, Dani ❤️💙#WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/psJNtqGiCS