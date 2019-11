Неуважительно. Неправильно. Непрофессионально

Poor form? Defended. Inconsistency? Defended. Careless attitude? Defended. Frequent injuries? Defended. After all these, a gigantic pay cheque? Still justified it.



Disrespect for my holy crest? Never, son. Get the fuck out of my club, @GarethBale11 #Bale #RealMadrid pic.twitter.com/KOh7CmWo2V