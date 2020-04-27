Пулишич организовал доставку буррито госпиталю родного города

Полузащитник «Челси» Кристиан Пулишич организовал доставку буррито работникам госпиталя своего родного города Херши в США.
Сейчас мы переживаем трудное время, но у нас есть свои супергерои, которые помогут нам пройти через это — медицинские работники всего мира. Мы будем в вечном долгу перед этими людьми, которые проявили смелость и силу, чтобы помочь нам бороться с этим вирусом.
We are going through a really tough time at the moment but we have our own Superheroes who will help get us through it, the medical professionals all over the world. We will all be in debt forever to these amazing people who have showed bravery and strength to help us fight this virus. To show my gratitude to the Superheroes in my hometown, Hershey, PA — myself and @chipotle will be sending meals every Saturday (starting today) for the next month to all the brave men & women fighting COVID — 19 at the Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, the hospital where I was born. Saturdays have always been a happy day for me — it was the day I could go out and play the game I love, soccer, so hopefully this will bring some happiness to our Superheroes for Saturdays to come. If you have the means to help your local hospital during this tough time, I encourage you to do the same. Everything counts, no matter how small. Stay Safe.
Ранее защитник «Челси» Антонио Рюдигер также помог больнице своего родного города.