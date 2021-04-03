ГлавнаяНовости

«Арсенал» — «Ливерпуль» — самое результативное противостояние в АПЛ

сегодня, 10:26
АрсеналЛоготип футбольный клуб Арсенал (Лондон)-:-Логотип футбольный клуб ЛиверпульЛиверпуль22:00 Не начался

Сегодня «Арсенал» сыграет против «Ливерпуля» в рамках очередного тура АПЛ.

Любопытно, что данное противостояние является одним из самых результативных в истории турнира (166 голов). Столько же было забито в поединках «Ливерпуль» — «Тоттенхэм».

