Месси в шестой раз забил больше 50 голов за сезон

For the sixth time in his career, Lionel Messi has scored 50+ goals across all club competitions in a single season.



2010-11: 53

2011-12: 73 (!!)

2012-13: 60 (!)

2014-15: 58

2016-17: 54

2018-19: 50



