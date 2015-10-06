Soccer.ru
Бразилия. Серия А 2015

Бразильского игрока удалили с поля, а потом вернули обратно

06 октября 2015, 22:21
ШапекоэнсеЛоготип футбольный клуб Шапекоэнсе5 : 1Логотип футбольный клуб Палмейрас (Сан-Паулу)ПалмейрасМатч завершен

 В казусную ситуацию угодил бразильский защитник «Палмейраса» Эжидио, знакомый болельщикам по выступлениям за днепропетровский «Днепр». В матче чемпионата страны против «Шапекоэнсе» арбитр сперва удалил его с поля, но затем, проконсультировавшись с помощником, поменял свое решение, и футболисту пришлось возвращаться в игру уже из раздевалки.

Впрочем, такое редкое снисходительное отношение рефери не помогло «Палмейрасу». Команда уступила с разгромным счетом 1:5.

Источник: footballsmile.ru
richi
richi ответ No problem (комментарий удален) (раскрыть)
07 октября 2015 в 15:05, ред.
Ну тогда не знаю, что за хрень вы смотрели. Я посмотрел кусочек бразильского футбола. Кстати, ни где в правилах нет положения, что судья не может отменить свое решение. Про Химки, к слову пришлось, как ассоциация со словом на букву Х, то что от туда обычно транслируют. Проще говоря: это у нас на стадионах х...ня, а в Бразилии футбол.
112910415
112910415
07 октября 2015 в 13:26
очень круто
Сантус
Сантус ответ Goger90 (раскрыть)
07 октября 2015 в 12:15
Там всё решилось на поле,тут же парнягу уже чуть ли не из раздевалки возвращали.)
Barsis
Barsis
07 октября 2015 в 10:08
Молодец, что решился, хотя там явно было видно, что игроки сыграл в мяч. Ну а "потерпевший" похоже симулировал адскую боль в ноге.
hoolio_g
hoolio_g ответ No problem (комментарий удален) (раскрыть)
07 октября 2015 в 09:22
тоже не понял при чём тут химки
hiv85
hiv85
07 октября 2015 в 08:49
если бы его удалил судья с пистолетом, то эжидио уже не вернулся бы никогда.
nulll
nulll
07 октября 2015 в 08:33
а мог бы обидеться и не возвращаться, тогда судья пошёл бы в раздевалку, сел рядом с ним и уговаривал вернуться
richi
richi ответ No problem (комментарий удален) (раскрыть)
07 октября 2015 в 08:15
Это не то что в Химках, это футбол.
BRAZIL DRAGON KING
BRAZIL DRAGON KING ответ infatuation0612 (раскрыть)
07 октября 2015 в 08:10
*ниггер*?? Твой кумир Сандро так не думает!!
Casey Ryback
Casey Ryback
07 октября 2015 в 07:01
О! Я тоже так поступлю" - подумал Сергей Карасев...
nahan
nahan
07 октября 2015 в 06:36
Фокусы арбитра не стоили свеч...
Goger90
Goger90 ответ Сантус (раскрыть)
07 октября 2015 в 06:13
А как же отменённое удаление Колодина в 2008?
Goger90
Goger90
07 октября 2015 в 06:11
Вспоминается удаление Колодина на ЧЕ-2008 против голландцев.
Galaxy real way
Galaxy real way
07 октября 2015 в 06:11
Бывает.
Fester_Addams
Fester_Addams
07 октября 2015 в 05:58
Лохматого в зелёном удалять нужно было, корчился примат, как будто ему ногу оторвали, хотя защитник сыграл чисто в мяч.
Санчо Панса
Санчо Панса
07 октября 2015 в 04:52
Чего только не случается в футболе! Прикольно) Что то не очень хорошие времена сейчас переживает Палмейрас, если уступает не самому известному клубу с разгромным счетом 1-5! А где же новичок этого клуба парагваец Лукас Барриос? Видимо даже он не в состоянии тащить команду)
50лет за Динамо
50лет за Динамо
07 октября 2015 в 03:25
Уникальный случай
infatuation0612
infatuation0612
07 октября 2015 в 01:21
Хм, а ниггеру почему не дали красную за симуляцию?
Neo5
Neo5 ответ Leicester City (комментарий удален) (раскрыть)
07 октября 2015 в 01:10
Израиль создал Сталин.
Neo5
Neo5
07 октября 2015 в 01:08
А он обиделся, и не вернулся...
Сантус
Сантус ответ НИКИТА ТАРАСОВ (комментарий удален) (раскрыть)
07 октября 2015 в 00:23
Да требовал ампутацию на поле..Ты такое видел?:)Когда на юга?)
cska-62
cska-62 ответ Leicester City (комментарий удален) (раскрыть)
06 октября 2015 в 23:16
Их давно уже эвакуировали в Израиль. Может не всех, конечно... Просто я за этим не слежу... У нас своих забот хватает.
cska-62
cska-62 ответ Leicester City (комментарий удален) (раскрыть)
06 октября 2015 в 23:00
Как раз нет. Просто слепое увлечение борьбой с белым расизмом всегда приводит к расизму чёрному. У нас нет негритянского населения в массовом количестве, а в США есть. Так там уже давно существует расистская негритянская организация "Чёрная власть".
лолос
лолос
06 октября 2015 в 22:58
Никогда не поздно все исправить. Молодец арбитр и его помощники!
cska-62
cska-62
06 октября 2015 в 22:51
А ведь можно вполне предположить, что это чёрный расизм! Белый футболист делает чистейший подкат, играя в мяч, цветной валится и симулирует травму, а судья-негр удаляет белого игрока с поля! Хорошо хоть, что ошибку признал. Но будь с цветами кожи всё наоборот, то давно бы уже все завыли о проявлении белого расизма! Разве не так?
311
311 ответ Leicester City (комментарий удален) (раскрыть)
06 октября 2015 в 22:47
Вряд ли
Сантус
Сантус
06 октября 2015 в 22:46, ред.
А ведь нужно иметь яйца ,что бы такое провернуть.)Что то не припомню таких решений..)Терпиле- Оскар,чуть ли не операцию на поле требовал:)
alexigot1
alexigot1
06 октября 2015 в 22:38
За-Против видеоповторов, если арбитр будет запрашивать решение, а не просто махать карточкой, то это будет и быстрее и понятнее. А в таких случаях должна быть компетентная команда судей за полем, которые имеют право выносить решение на основе видеоповторов
311
311
06 октября 2015 в 22:33
Симулянта надо было удалить!
Гость
