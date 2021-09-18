ГлавнаяНовостиОтставки и назначенияОтбор ЧМ-2022. Европа

Немецкий футбольный союз уволил Кунца. Он возглавит сборную Турции

18 сентября 2021, 10:48

Пресс-служба Немецкого футбольного союза сообщает, что Штефан Кунц покидает пост главного тренера сборной Германии (U-21).

Наставник возглавит сборную Турции. Команда Турции осталась без тренера после ухода Шенола Гюнеша.

протон
протон
18 сентября в 20:00
Вот и сравним
dadrail
dadrail
18 сентября в 13:50
Ну вот и пристроили его
drug01
drug01
18 сентября в 11:50
Без работы не остался
Мой второй аккаунт
Мой второй аккаунт
18 сентября в 11:29
Удачи Кунцу в Турции.
Leha-ha50
Leha-ha50
18 сентября в 11:11
Быстро мужичок подсуетился.
STVA 1
STVA 1
18 сентября в 11:06
Без работы не остался
mihaluch
mihaluch
18 сентября в 11:00
Не успел уволится а уже нашёл новую работу.
ДАША Д
ДАША Д
18 сентября в 10:52
Турки наверное много денег предложили.
