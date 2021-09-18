Немецкий футбольный союз уволил Кунца. Он возглавит сборную Турции

Пресс-служба Немецкого футбольного союза сообщает, что Штефан Кунц покидает пост главного тренера сборной Германии (U-21).
Наставник возглавит сборную Турции. Команда Турции осталась без тренера после ухода Шенола Гюнеша.
The DFB presidential board has unanimously decided to dismiss Stefan Kuntz from his current contract as U21s coach should he agree with the Turkish football association to work as head coach of the Turkey national team. pic.twitter.com/NpFUY0Hc6W— Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) September 17, 2021